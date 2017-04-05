27°
Fraser Coast kids share their beautiful photos

Emergency Service rescue a man from the centre of Lismore after heavy flooding in town.

PHOTOS: Cyclone Debbie's days of destruction

Yards turn to swimming pools as ex-Cyclone Debbie...

Flooding across south-east Queensland.

FIRST IMAGES: South-east Queensland hit by...

Your photos: having fun in the rain on the Fraser...

A controlled burn at a property on Lawson St, St Helens.

Crews sent to multiple Fraser Coast fires over...

Labor Senator mocks One Nation candidates.

Which One Nation figure is "oddest one out" asks ALP...

Stars headline Fraser Coast's Men of League Dinner

STROKE: Hervey Bay's Jason Parnell competes in the 50m breaststroke at the Hervey Bay Humpbacks Masters swimming meet.

Master swimmers converge on Hervey Bay

Wide Bay Capricorn Branch senior surf lifesaving championships - Max Grosskreutz from Tannum Sands in the open board rescue event.

Surf lifesavers compete at Wide Bay Capricorn...

Australia Day revellers make 'beast' slip and...

Top Moments from the Australian Open: Getty Images

Getty Images Most Memorable Cricket Moments of...

This year, they're celebrating Australia over a lamb barbecue. And it’s gonna be big! Because You Never Lamb Alone.

Lamb ad declares we're all boat people

Tour Operator Hans Preuss told the Townsville Bulletin the attack was "more of a bluff."

Kayak group snap pics of angry mother croc lunging at...

WATCH: Police car's close call with flying corrugated...

Australian pro surfer Mick Fanning surfing under the Northern Lights in Norway.

Mick Fanning surfs under the northern lights

2016 in pictures: The moments that made history

Check out these two cuties.

Your cute pets get into the spirit of Christmas

Victoria's Secret 2016: Top supermodels wow in...

The most beautiful weather images compiled by the Bureau of Meteorology for its 2016 calendar

Australia's most beautiful weather, in photographs

Raging bull almost flips 4wd as family sit inside...

Australia legend Nathan Blacklock. Legends of League game at Stafford Park, Hervey Bay.

Greats wow Hervey Bay crowd at Legends of League

WATCH: Australia - where our birds throw snakes at...

What looks like a face in the clouds in the skies at Kawungan as the supermoon shines through.

SUPERMOON: Your stunning photos from around the...

By
5th Apr 2017 12:25 PM

OUR talented little photographers from the region have shared some beautiful snaps from around the region.  

We did a shout-out on Facebook asking kids to share photographs they took themselves. 

YOUR PHOTOS: Massive mushrooms pop up after rain on the Fraser Coast

With everything from a fury friend to beautiful bright flowers, nature shots, reptiles and a spectacular shot of water droplets, our younger ones surely do have talent behind the lens.

Check out a snapshot of 10 photographs. To check out all the photos submitted visit us on Facebook.

 

Topics:  fccommunity fraser coast photos