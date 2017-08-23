Fraser Coast knows when to stop according to RACQ data

RISKY RUNNERS: RACQ data revealed 30,000 infringement notices were issued in Queensland over the last 12 months.

IT SEEMS Fraser Coast residents have been behaving themselves when it comes to obeying traffic lights.

Last week, data obtained by RACQ revealed 30,000 fines relating to red light offences had been handed out in Queensland in the past 12 months.

A list of the top 10 cities with the highest number of fines was released and not only did the Fraser Coast avoid the top 10, it didn't make it to the top 25.

RACQ spokesperson Lauren Ritchie said it was alarming to see just how many people were disobeying traffic lights.

"They're not only copping a potential fine but they're also endangering peoples lives,” she said. The spot with the highest number of infringement notices in the past year was the Gold Coast Highway, Broadbeach at the intersection with Margaret Avenue with 1644 infringement notices.

Main Street in Brisbane's Kangaroo Point at the intersection with Vulture Street had 1214 infringement notices while the Kessels Road and Mains Road intersection in Macgregor copped 993.