20°
News

This Fraser Coast land is selling for $1 million an acre

Eliza Wheeler
| 10th May 2017 6:52 PM
FOR SALE: Land near St Stephens Hospital is selling for more than $1 million an acre.
FOR SALE: Land near St Stephens Hospital is selling for more than $1 million an acre. realcommercial.com.au

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A PRIME piece of commercial real estate in Hervey Bay is fetching more than $1 million per acre.

Although the Urraween block at 10 Medical Place is only 1.72 acres in size, it is up for sale at $1.975 million.

The developer Glen Winney said the land's location and potential for commercial use gave it the high price tag.

"It's in a medical precinct and is unique in itself that the whole street is dedicated to medical and associated industries," he said.

"It does have medical zoning and would be good for medical use, and the other thing that would go well would be accommodation, whether it's apartments or a short term hotel because you'll get a lot of specialist doctors flying in for family members coming in to visit the hospital.

"At the moment there is no short stay accommodation available in the precinct." Although $1.9 million sounds like a lot of money, Mr Winney said the land was actually a great deal for commercial developers.

"For commercial land per square metre that's fairly cheap," he said.

Mr Winney said Urraween was one of the most popular parts of Hervey Bay to develop at the moment, with the booming health industry.

Real estate agent Tim Wessling from Raine & Horne works in residential property and said the area near Hervey Bay's hospitals was not only attracting commercial developers, but home buyers, too.

"Hervey Bay has an aging population, and it seems the retirees want to be closer to medical facilities, plus it's a quiet area as well," he said.

The real estate agent said having so many medical facilities in one place contributed to the value of the land in the area.

"Buyers are prepared to buy a premium for it," Mr Wessling said.

"The Hervey Bay area varies a lot [in property price] but I think buyers are willing to pay a premium to buy in a good, elevated area."

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcbusiness fcdevelopment hervey bay win projects

Trbojevic amped for Double Header

AFTER a stellar performance in the green and gold, Manly prop Jake Trbojevic is raring to do it all again in his club colours this weekend.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

This Fraser Coast land is selling for $1 million an acre

This Fraser Coast land is selling for $1 million an acre

A prime piece of commercial real estate in Hervey Bay is fetching more than $1 million per acre.

Ruff life as Norman heads off to help kids with autism

GRADUATION DAY: Smart Pups Assistance dogs, Kruze and Norman, have been raised and trained by specially selected prisoners, at the Maryborough Correctional Centre. Norman spent the weekends with his foster family, Karen Stillman and Michael Sunderland.

Norman was one of two who graduated with the Smart Pups program.

Dress pretty in pink for classic Mother's Day event

Participants were dressed in pink and ready to walk jog or run down Hervey Bay's Esplanade at last year's Mother's Day Classic. The event raises funds for breast cancer research.

Run, walk this Mother's Day for breast cancer research.

Shelley finds love and success in 30-year career

WHAT A LIFE: Hervey Bay’s Shelley Cook is celebrating her 30th anniversary with Coles Supermarket, the place where she first met her husband Keith.

How often do you find the love of your life at work?

Local Partners

Raising your cups once more for a great cause

Hervey Bay's Sixty and Better Healthy Ageing Program Inc members are again holding a Biggest Morning Tea event, this year at Dan'Dinna House.

Significant jellyfish stings spread across the Wide Bay

Lifeguard Mitchell Donnelly keeps an eye on beachgoers at Torquay Beach. They will be on duty for the school holidays.Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

More than 50 jellyfish stings were reported locally over summer.

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Things to do this weekend on the Fraser Coast

Wide Bay Rodders - May in the Bay. Show and Shine at Pialba State School. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

From Pub Fest to musicals, find out what's on this weekend.

Ian Thorpe: I didn't realise that this can still happen

Ian Thorpe reveals why he finally decided to come out after being dogged by rumours for years.

Thigh gaps are out, this is the new celeb selfie craze

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski came under fire for her swimwear shot.

MOVIE REVIEW: Get Out offers fresh approach to film satire

Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from the movie Get Out.

Contemporary horror version of Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?

MOVIE REVIEW: Alien Covenant is bloody but lacks focus

Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Alien: Covenant.

FILM can’t decide if it is a scary Alien movie or Prometheus 2.

Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller is heading to prison

Abbey Lee Miller of Dance Moms has been sentenced to jail

Isaiah through to Eurovision final

Isaiah Firebrace’s vocal hiccup could prove costly.

Isaiah Firebrace survives vocal hiccup to advance to grand final.

Ed Sheeran reveals new Australian tour

Ed Sheeran’s coming back to play stadium shows in Australia next March.

Sheeran announces a new tour of Australia with ticket prices capped.

A Grade Location Inspect Today!

2/378 Esplanade, Scarness 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Auction in...

Superbly presented three bedroom home - master has an ensuite plus family bathroom and separate toilet. Each bedroom and the living area is individually air...

All OFFERS CONSIDERED!

32 Hunter Street, Torbanlea 4662

House 4 1 3 Auction in...

This beautifully presented home offers extra-large bedrooms and multiple living areas. Perfectly positioned on a 2023m2 corner block to take full advantage of the...

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 25 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $456,000

Upon entering the home the level of craftsmanship is evident, with timeless high quality large floor tiles leading to the central hub of the home. A stunning open...

Crazy good location

19 Mckean Road, Scarness 4655

House 2 1 1 $250,000

One street behind best beach in Hervey Bay. 830 sqm (approx.) 24m (approx.) frontage. Run down low set Queenslander divided to 2 flats. High Density Residential...

Self Sustainable Hobby Farm

16 Torbanlea Pialba Road, Walligan 4655

House 3 1 3 Auction in...

Rare and Exotic Fruit Trees 4.75ha (approx. 11.7 acres) Very Large Dam on Property (approx. 5000 sqm x 6m deep) 3 bed home with separate 15m x 11m shed

Great unit in a great location. Enquire Today!

1/10 McKean Street, Scarness 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Auction In...

2 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans throughout Single lock up Garage Only minutes to Cafes, shops and beach

Rare Find,Suburban Gem!!!

32 Banksia Park Drive, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 2 Forthcoming...

3 Bedrooms,2 Bath,2 car garage Open plan living Huge entertainment area In-ground Salt water pool This beautiful home is in a very sought after part of Hervey...

Under Direct Instructions to sell.

1 Chelsea Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $399,000

4 Bedrooms En suite off Main Large living areas Side Access 699m2 Block This will not last- Phone Today

Affordable Family Home Ideal for Investors and Renovators

22 Nullor Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 Forthcoming...

3 bedrooms, main with W.I.R and 2 way bathroom Separate lounge with combined dining and kitchen Good condition and Great location Why pay rent? Inspect today!

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!