FLOOD LIT: Fraser Coast landmarks, including Maryborough City Hall, will take on a new glow as part of campaign to raise awareness about cancer.
Fraser Coast landmarks light up for cancer awareness

23rd Sep 2019 12:01 AM
FRASER Coast landmarks will shine a light on a devastating illness from today.

The Maryborough City Hall and the avenue of figs at Seafront Oval will be bathed in gold to support childhood cancer awareness.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said it was a worth cause.

"Every Queensland family would be touched in some way by cancer,” Cr Seymour said.

"It is a pleasure to be able to recognise the many survivors and their families as well as promote the work of the researchers trying to find cures and the volunteers who help raise funds for the research and to look after families in their time of need.”

Next month, Relay for Life events will be held in Hervey Bay and Maryborough to raise funds for research into finding cures and improving process for the early detection of cancer.

"On behalf of the council and Fraser Coast residents I hope the events are a great success,” Cr Seymour said.

The Hervey Bay event will be held on Saturday, October 19 and Sunday, October 20 at Stafford Park.

The Maryborough event will be held on Saturday, October 12 at the Maryborough Showground and Equestrian Park.

