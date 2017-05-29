Fraser Coast leads the women's revolution

THE future of women's Aussie rules competition will led by a determined Fraser Coast.

The exhibition game between Hervey Bay Bombers and Bay Power, in which the Bombers won convincingly, was a major step towards the establishment of a proper women's competition,

Players from both clubs have already talked about their next training session, and the Power has already advanced plans for their next fixture.

Power president Cliff McCutcheon said he was confident the club's women's team would face Gympie Cats when they travel to Keith Dunne Oval on July 29.

"I'm quite sure we'll play against Gympie and probably another game against the Bombers,” McCutcheon said.

"We'll certainly organise a few more games for the rest of this year. Even though they did lose heavily they enjoyed it.”

While the Hervey Bay clubs faced off it is understood Maryborough Bears has a list of about 15 players who are keen to play.

The three clubs are leading the charge as far as our region is concerned, as Bundaberg has experienced only limited success.

AFL Wide Bay president Mark Mason said the league took the expansion very seriously, and a blueprint for women's competition's debut season is in place.

Mason said the league would use a similar set-up as utilised by the inaugural AFL Women's competition, but had to ensure it was done properly.

"It is a bit late to organise a comp now but we'll carry on from the next edition of the AFLW,” Mason said.

"By us having a preseason comp it allows players to participate in their own sports. We want to work with other sports, and the AFLW is the blueprint.”

Mason said AFL Wide Bay would utilise "come and try” days and other social dates for the rest of the year, and hoped clubs were ready to play by the 2018 preseason.

Fraser Coast's advanced position in terms of the development of female players could see the region boast three of the four touted inaugural teams.

Bombers, Bay Power and Maryborough could all boast a side, with a combined Bundaberg team the best option for a fourth team at this stage.

Anthony Stothard has been appointed the AFL Wide Bay's Female Game Development Officer.