27°
Sport

Fraser Coast leads the women's revolution

Matthew McInerney
| 29th May 2017 5:00 PM
ONE STEP CLOSER: AFL Wide Bay hopes to start a women's competition in 2018.
ONE STEP CLOSER: AFL Wide Bay hopes to start a women's competition in 2018. Valerie Horton

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE future of women's Aussie rules competition will led by a determined Fraser Coast.

The exhibition game between Hervey Bay Bombers and Bay Power, in which the Bombers won convincingly, was a major step towards the establishment of a proper women's competition,

Players from both clubs have already talked about their next training session, and the Power has already advanced plans for their next fixture.

Power president Cliff McCutcheon said he was confident the club's women's team would face Gympie Cats when they travel to Keith Dunne Oval on July 29.

"I'm quite sure we'll play against Gympie and probably another game against the Bombers,” McCutcheon said.

"We'll certainly organise a few more games for the rest of this year. Even though they did lose heavily they enjoyed it.”

While the Hervey Bay clubs faced off it is understood Maryborough Bears has a list of about 15 players who are keen to play.

The three clubs are leading the charge as far as our region is concerned, as Bundaberg has experienced only limited success.

AFL Wide Bay president Mark Mason said the league took the expansion very seriously, and a blueprint for women's competition's debut season is in place.

Mason said the league would use a similar set-up as utilised by the inaugural AFL Women's competition, but had to ensure it was done properly.

"It is a bit late to organise a comp now but we'll carry on from the next edition of the AFLW,” Mason said.

"By us having a preseason comp it allows players to participate in their own sports. We want to work with other sports, and the AFLW is the blueprint.”

Mason said AFL Wide Bay would utilise "come and try” days and other social dates for the rest of the year, and hoped clubs were ready to play by the 2018 preseason.

Fraser Coast's advanced position in terms of the development of female players could see the region boast three of the four touted inaugural teams.

Bombers, Bay Power and Maryborough could all boast a side, with a combined Bundaberg team the best option for a fourth team at this stage.

Anthony Stothard has been appointed the AFL Wide Bay's Female Game Development Officer.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  afl aflw fcsport women's sport

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

THE last season of GoT finally uttered the words we’ve been waiting six seasons to hear and now that the weather has cooled down in Brisbane, “winter is here.”

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Fraser Coast leads the women's revolution

Fraser Coast leads the women's revolution

The future of the region's women's Aussie rules competition will led by a determined Fraser Coast.

'Mower man' Claude returns to Hervey Bay

Claude Harvey - "The Mower Man" - will be in Hervey Bay tomorrow.

The iconic Bravehearts and child safety activist will be in the Bay.

Rapist back in community despite breach

Knife-wielding rapist back in community

Why business owners support lower speed for Esplanade

SLOWING DOWN: Hervey Bay businesses have given their approval to a proposal to lower the speed on sections of the Esplanade.

Esplanade business owners would be happy with a lower speed limit.

Local Partners

CHOPPED OFF: Dani-Lee's hair will go to sick kids

After growing her hair for seven years, Dani-Lee Kershaw's beautiful locks have come off.

Angus, 15, can't wait to head west for a life on the land

Fraser Coast Agriculture Show 2017 - Angus Stewart and Melanie Stephens from Aldridge High with Lady - a square meater.

He envisions a future working as a jackaroo in Longreach.

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

Kayla Schmidt, Charlie and Nitro at this year's Million Paws Walk. May 15th, 2016

Find out when and where things are happening this weekend.

Marking Maryborough Hospital's 130th birthday

A PIECE OF HISTORY: Nursing director Trish Spreadborough shows what it would have been like to care for patients in the early days of the Maryborough Hospital.

Learn about the rich history of the Maryborough Hospital

Could Schapelle be heading for Gladstone?

THE convicted drug smuggler is back on Australian soil and in hiding, but Gladstone could soon be on her radar.

Six things you never knew about Men in Black

Mushu the pug

It's been 20 years since Men in Black first hit cinemas

10 strange stories behind famous sex scenes

Khaleesi and Khal Drogo in a steamy moment.

Every set has their own way of filming sex scenes

HBO spills new details on Game of Thrones’ final season

Game of Thrones’ eighth and final season will only have six episodes.

New details about what to expect from the eighth, final instalment.

Karl’s rant on Corby: ‘Made to look like idiots’

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

Today co-host launched a tirade against Schapelle Corby media circus

Big Pineapple festival safety concerns as 100s walk home

LONG WALK HOME: Many festival goers opted to take a dangerous walk home due to transport difficulty following the Big Pineapple Festival in Woombye on Saturday.

Big Pineapple festival-goers have braved dangerous walks home

Shot at the live shows slips through Sally's fingers

Sally Skelton and Bojesse Pigram pictured after their battle performance on The Voice.

Sunshine Coast singer's dramatic elimination from The Voice

UNDER DIRECT and FINAL INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL.

12 Parraweena Ct, Point Vernon 4655

House 6 2 4 Forthcoming...

This incredible home boasts the ultimate in family living: Two separate dwellings on a large 1811m2 allotment with sub-division potential subject TCA There are six...

Affordable Family Home Ideal for Investors and Renovators

22 Nullor Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 Submit an Offer

3 bedrooms, main with W.I.R and 2 way bathroom Separate lounge with combined dining and kitchen Good condition and Great location Why pay rent? Inspect today!

WATERFRONT PROPERTY FOR SALE

15 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $499,500.00

EXECUTIVE LIFESTYLE CANAL HOME 4 Bedrooms with a very large master and double shower, walk in robe. This home boasts 2 bathrooms, ceiling fans, High ceilings and...

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

HOTTEST PROPERTY ON THE MARKET, MAKE AN OFFER!

100 Tooth Street, Pialba 4655

House 3 1 2 Auction in...

This perfectly laid out and positioned Property is situated in the most sort after location in Hervey Bay, Pialba. This Property is only minutes away from Shopping...

Quiet Location Won&#39;t Last

24 Bay Breeze Close, Wondunna 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

4 Bedrooms Ensuite off main bedroom Build ins to all bedrooms Open plan living Under roof entertaining area 719m2 block (approx) Please call for more details

ROOM TO MOVE

54 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 3 1 5 Auction in...

Looking for acreage that's just minutes from town? STOP LOOKING YOU'VE FOUND IT! Amazing and quiet this 3 bedroom home has lots and lots of bonuses including a...

Under Direct Instructions to sell.

1 Chelsea Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $399,000

4 Bedrooms En suite off Main Large living areas Side Access 699m2 Block This will not last- Phone Today

ENTRY LEVEL STUNNER! BE QUICK

9 McGregor Close, Craignish 4655

House 4 1 2 $398,000

Set on a 2,022m2 (approx.) block with two street access this 4 bedroom home has been completely refurbished from top to bottom, finished to the highest of...

PRICED TO SELL

2/12 Richard Charles Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 2 $325,000

3x Bedrooms Main with en-suite and Walk in robe Study nook Open plan living Stone bench-tops Double lock up garage Book and inspection today.

New $46.7m counter-terrorism facility to be built in Wacol

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, pictured with Police Commisioner Ian Stewart, has announced plans to build a new counter-terrorism facility in Wacol.

The facility will be built over three years.

Home to a sex worker: Sordid history of iconic Coast shed

Milojevic Djordjevic's daughter Linda at the derelict shed on Yandina-Coolum Road.

The shed was once a liveable 'barrack'.

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Man's amazing comeback from monster crisis

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range at auction over the weekend.

NOT long ago, he sold his possessions to pay staff. Now he's back.

Report reveals progress on $319m airport upgrade

Aerials of the Sunshine Coast.Jetstar plane in front of the Susnhine Coast terminal, Sunshine Coast Airport.

Over two dozen government approvals needed for airport expansion

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!