Fraser Coast League Hockey Action

GREAT TACKLE: Fraser Coast League local derby between Hervey Bay men's teams Brothers and Magpies drew 1 - all in a tight hard-fought match. Glen Porteous

HOCKEY: It was a tense 1-all draw in the local derby between Magpies and Brothers in the Fraser Coast League men's game.

Despite both teams had several opportunities in each quarter to score.

Magpies striker Jayden Douma opened the scoring in the first quarter after a poor turnover in defence by Brothers and seized on the opportunity to take the lead 1-nil.

Brothers struck back in the second quarter with a goal on the half-time buzzer with Shaun Young slotting a well placed penalty corner conversion to level the scores.

After the half time break the game turned into a frustrating score less 35 minutes of hockey when both teams pushed hard to break the deadlock.

Tempers flared several times when both sides increased the game's tempo to score the elusive match winning goal.

Magpies forwards in the last five minutes of the game went all out to score but the Brothers defence held firm to deny them match winning points.

Brother's Brian Scholl in defense and Dave Taylor controlling the middle were two of the team's stand out players while Magpies Harry, Jayden and Kurtis Douma brothers all put in a solid effort.

Magpies coach James Manssen had some frustration with his team not putting away a Brothers team missing several key players.

"Our possession, midfield and defence was good but we lacked finishing and scoring goals,” Manssen said.

"Pretty disappointed with a draw. Our right half Garret Moore was solid in defence who has a good turn of speed.”

With the business end of the season coming up, Moore was working on getting the team ready for semi-finals.

Brothers coach Ben Brown said the team hung on well to grind out a draw.

"The team is training well and we will be focusing on our finishing goal scoring to win more games,” he said.

"We planned to condense the middle, break them (Magpies) down in the middle and try to isolate their players,” Brown said.

"With finals only a couple of weeks away we will have to put in some hard training to get ready for them.”

RESULTS: Women's League - Granville 3 def Brothers/Roos 1, Brothers (MDHA) 5 def Fr/Flames 1 and Tinana 2 def United 1. Men's League - Bros Roos 3 def Granville Tigers 1.

POINTS TABLES: Fraser Coast Men's League (July 20) Granville Tigers - 49, BroRoos - 34, Hervey Bay Brothers - 11 and Magpies - 9.

Fraser Coast Women's League (July 27) Granville Ro - 49, Brothers - 46, Wallaroos - 38, Tinana - 33, Brothers/Flames - 21, United - 20 and Magpies 14.

Hervey Bay Hockey Assoc Senior Men's Table: (July 19) Youngbloods - 39, Fraser Flames 29, Brothers 25 and Magpies 24.

Hervey Bay Hockey Assoc Senior Women's Table: (July 22) Fraser Flames - 44, Magpies - 38, Youngbloods - 21 and Brothers - 5.