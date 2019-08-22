Fraser Coast League Hockey semi-finals action

WINNERS: Hervey Bay Brothers' Mickey Clubb put the pace on as he got away from Maryborough BroRoos' Cody Goldenstein in Brothers' 6-4 win to book a place in the Fraser Coast League grand final this Saturday.

WINNERS: Hervey Bay Brothers' Mickey Clubb put the pace on as he got away from Maryborough BroRoos' Cody Goldenstein in Brothers' 6-4 win to book a place in the Fraser Coast League grand final this Saturday. Cody Fox

HOCKEY: Fast and furious was the name of the game on the Maryborough Hockey Fields at the weekend.

Home team BroRoos took on Hervey Bay Brothers in a highly physical match, with several cards given to players as they battled for grand final glory.

Both teams started out strong, testing each other.

Neither side was prepared to give an inch throughout a physical match, with several cards given to players.

Brothers opened the scoring and built on it with another goal.

BroRoos kept in touch, slotting one in themselves.

This back-and-forth went on for the rest of the game, with Brothers scoring then BroRoos hitting back with a goal to stay in the game.

The final quarter kept the technical bench busy when BroRoos upped the tempo to keep up with Brothers' scoring and push the game into extra time.

Going into extra time with a 5-2 scoreline in Brothers favour, BroRoos scored two goals to Brothers' one with the visitors coming away victors 6-4.

Brothers captain Shane Radosevic said the hard work the team had put in throughout the season had paid off during the game.

"We have had a good run into the finals and finally put it together on the day,” Radosevic said.

"The squad has confidence they will get it together for the grand final and make a good game of it.”

Radosevic had praise for goalkeeper Neil Bradshaw and strikers Brodie Gavin and Marcus Jeffries who scored two goals each.

In the other men's, Granville defeated Magpies in a tight 2-1 win. The Hervey Bay visitors pushed the home side for the full 70 minutes.

The women's games were close encounters, with Wallaroos defeating Brothers 3-2.

Tinana just got the better of Granville 2-1 as the winners booked grand final spots.

Draw for Saturday's Fraser Coast League grand finals at Hervey Bay:

3.20pm: Granville vs Brothers (W)

4.40pm: BroRoos vs Magpies (M)

6pm: Tinana vs Wallaroos (W)

7.20pm: Brothers (HB) vs Granville (M).