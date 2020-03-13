Menu
Intrust Super Cup in Maryborough - (L) Fraser Coast Crushers President Toni Worthington, CEO of Wynumm-Manly Seagulls Hanan Laban and CEO at Galangoor Duwalami Primary Health Care Service Steve Ober. Photo: Cody Fox
Sport

Fraser Coast League scores Intrust game

Glen Porteous
13th Mar 2020 5:30 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: Eskdale Park will play host to Intrust Super Cup heavyweight teams BMD Wynnum Manly and Sunshine Coast Falcons in a head-to-head clash on April 5.

Fraser Coast Rugby League president Toni Worthington said they were really excited about the game coming to Maryborough and for junior players to see a high level of rugby league played.

“A lot of kids or families don’t get to go to Brisbane to see top-level league and on a local level it’s great to see we are getting these events here,” she said.

Wynnum Manly Seagulls chief executive Hanan Laban had a look around the grounds and was impressed with the ­facilities at the park.

“With Wynnum Manly Seagulls affiliated with Fraser Coast Rugby League, we are really excited to bring a game up to Maryborough,” Mr Laban said.

Mr Laban said as hosting a public sporting event in regards to coronavirus was a developing situation, they were currently taking advice from the Government as to what the best practices were to take.

“We’ve had meetings with the QRL and liaising with the NRL and the Federal Government about what’s appropriate and ultimately we are going to take the recommendation from the Government as to what’s the best practice for the community,” he said.

“At this stage we are going business as usual to promote the event and hope to have as many people as we can for the match.”

The match-up is also designated as the Seagulls’ indigenous recognition game and will be an extension of the long-running partnership with the Institute for Urban Indigenous Health’s Deadly Choices preventive program.

Gates open at 11.30am, with the Intrust Super Cup played at 1.10pm, followed by Auswide Mal Meninga Cup at 3.10pm and the Hasting Deering Colts at 4.40pm.

