Fraser Coast Libraries get eSmart mark

Deputy mayor George Seymour at one of the region's libraries.
Deputy mayor George Seymour at one of the region's libraries. Contributed
Blake Antrobus
by

FRASER Coast Libraries have been recognised for their role in teaching cyber safety and digital inclusion with a new accreditation from eSmart.

It was achieved following extensive staff training in collaboration with Telstra Foundation and the Alannah and Madeline Foundation, which formed a partnership in 2012 to develop and implement eSmart Libraries.

The accreditation allows the region's libraries to provide the latest information on cyber safety, hoaxes and hacker protection.

"The online world is becoming a greater part of everyday life and libraries are the knowledge centres at the forefront of providing access and assistance to the community," deputy mayor George Seymour said.

"eSmart offers free classes to help people gain skills to be cyber smart as they move into the digital world."

More information at http://www.frasercoast. qld.gov.au/libraries.

