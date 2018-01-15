Fraser Coast locals are in Africa building a shelter

A group of locals from Fraser Coast are currently building a shelter in Uganda.

A group of locals from Fraser Coast are currently building a shelter in Uganda. Contributed

THEY set off to Africa on a mission, and have been met with an experience of a lifetime.

Nine Fraser Coast locals are working 12 hours a day, every day, in Uganda to make a multi-purpose building come to life.

So far almost $25,000 has been donated towards the project to see it come to fruition.

IN UGANDA: David Pierson teaches locals how to use his camera gear. Contributed

Hervey Bay's David Pierson, who is documenting their progress through an online webseries, said the group was shocked to find the building site much bigger than anticipated.

"When we arrived, we found that the footings had been dug for a building nearly four times larger than we had expected to build,” Mr Pierson said.

"Although a surprise, this larger building will be an even greater blessing to the community with potential uses as a church, school, counselling and other purposes all in one.”

Time between work is spent meeting with the Ugandan locals through playing soccer and dancing.

Mr Pierson said the group has quickly formed a bond with residents.

"The people here are incredibly friendly and welcoming - and appreciative of our being here - they regularly stop in with the gift of a mango and to see how things are progressing,” he said.

"The children too love to stop by and get in to give us a hand, or do some drawing and writing with the school supplies donated for them.”

One thing's for sure; they will leave an impression on the Uganda community in more ways than one.

"We have had with us a team of hard-working locals, to teach them the basic skills in block making, and concreting, so they might be able to continue this work once we have left,” Mr Pierson said.

"This will provide them with a micro industry as they can produce and sell these blocks and can also use these skills in other works around the community creating income for them and their families.”

To donate go here.

To watch the webseries, go here.

All of the funds are used for building materials and local labour.