Fraser Coast locals represent at 70.3 and Ironman in Cairns

TRIATHLETES UNITED: Tony Young, Gayle Young, Carol McNaughton, Trudy Pavey, Tony Webster, Ken Wood, Catherine Wood, Katrina Tate, Richard James, Kaliki James, Jeff Morris, Troy Geltch and Reed Mackay who competed in Cairns last Sunday. Contributed

TRIATHLON: Athletes from the across the region travelled to Cairns over the weekend to compete in the Cairns Ironman and 70.3 races.

Behind each athlete were supporters and club mates at the event or glued to live timing screens on the Fraser Coast cheering them on.

Attending an event like these never happens without a lot of hard work.

Some athletes had coaches while others go it alone relying on friends and family for advice, company and support during the gruelling preparation.

Members of the Hervey Bay Triathlon Club, Tribe Multi-sport, Bundaberg's 'Bargara Tri Club' and athletes coached by the BMee squad, all joined as one.

The Morgan's Sewing Centre trailer, usually filled to the brim with sewing machines, was instead loaded with the athlete's bikes and equipment to complete the 90 or 180 kilometre bike ride.

The 70.3 event included a 1.9 kilometre swim, 90 kilometre bike ride and 21.1 kilometre half marathon run.

Local competitors in this event included Jenni Pollock, Trudy Pavey, Michelle Evans, Kaliki James and Tony Webster.

Katrina Tate, Troy Geltch, Cameron Mackay, Reed Mackay, Ken Wood, Tony Young, Gayle Young, Jeanette Grigoris, Grant Little, Dimas Renaldi and adopted local from Caloundra Tri Club, Sam Cooke competed in the Ironman event of a 3.8 kilometre swim, 180 kilometre bike ride and 42.2 kilometre marathon run.

These athletes will now move their focus to the Beach House Hotel Hervey Bay 100 event happening on November 24.