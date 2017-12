AN 18-YEAR-OLD Fraser Coast man is facing child pornography charges.

William Glen Fissenden has been charged with possessing and distributing child exploitation material.

The Dundowran resident appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday.

It is alleged the offences happened between January 1 and November 17 this year.

During his court appearance, police prosecutor Donna Sperling said the pornography material was of children aged 14 and under.

Mr Fissenden's case was adjourned.