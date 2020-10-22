Menu
Fraser Coast man, 71, charged with rape, sexual assault

Carlie Walker
22nd Oct 2020 3:00 PM
POLICE have charged a 71-year-old Pacific Haven man with serious sexual assault offences.

The man was conducting a therapeutic business at his Pacific Haven residence when he allegedly raped and sexually assaulted a woman.

The man has been charged with five counts of rape and seven counts of sexual assault.

He is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on November 19.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of similar offences are urged to contact police.

