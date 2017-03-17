Fraser Coast man admits to torturing cat

A HERVEY Bay man has admitted to torturing a cat, and intentionally causing the animal to severely suffer.

Timmy Patrick Sawyer appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday for a committal hand-up, as the case was expected to go to trial.

After the police prosecutor had tendered the evidence, including witness statements and photographs of the cat, Sawyer entered a plea of guilty to one count of serious animal cruelty, which has a maximum penalty of seven years' imprisonment.

The court heard that in August 2016, Sawyer "unlawfully harmed a cat with the intent of inflicting severe suffering".

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge noticed Sawyer was chewing gum as he appeared in court, and asked him to remove it.

Sawyer will remain on bail, and is expected to be sentenced for the charge in an upcoming Hervey Bay District Court sittings.