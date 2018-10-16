Menu
Fraser Coast man allegedly assaulted child at shops

Annie Perets
by
16th Oct 2018 12:52 PM
A NIKENBAH man has been charged for allegedly assaulting a child at a shopping centre Pialba.

Police alleged the man approached a young child just after 4pm on Sunday and assaulted them, before fleeing the area.

The child was not physically injured.

The 30-year-old is charged with one count each of indecent treatment of a child, indecent treatment of a child (procure to commit) and deprivation of liberty.

He appeared in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning and was remanded in custody.

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have observed a male person acting suspiciously on Sunday in the vicinity of the shopping centre, at Torquay Rd, to contact them.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day. Quote this reference number: QP1801909350

