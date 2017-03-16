Fraser Coast man 'attacked in his front yard' over a smoke

LOW ACT: Scarness man Colin Armitt says he was king hit in his own yard for not giving a smoke to his attacker.

A SCARNESS man says he was king hit in his front yard after he did not give a cigarette to his attacker.

Gently poking at the tender and bruised parts of his face, Colin Armitt never imagined smoking could leave him with a possible face fracture.

Mr Armitt said that on Wednesday night he went out to his front yard where about four or five young men were fighting near his property.

"I told them to leave and that the police were coming," Mr Armitt said.

"Then one [of the teenage boys] came over to me for a high-five when I was smoking, and he asked for a smoke and I said no and told him to leave."

TOP FRASER COAST STORIES:

Recruitment process starts for 120 Ozcare jobs

Dirty nappies, food: tenants from hell trash home

Man crashes near M'boro hospital and taken to Bay hospital

Mr Armitt said the teen became aggressive and followed the man on to his porch, where the scuffle continued.

"I grabbed the teen and pushed him over the edge [of the metre-high balcony] where he landed on the grass," he said.

"That was when I felt the crack behind me from the king hit, I turned around and it was a much bigger bloke."

While talking to the Chronicle, the father and married man pointed out the trail of blood from the porch back out to the driveway.

HEAD WOUNDS: Colin Armitt in Hervey Bay Hospital after he was 'attacked in his own yard'. Contributed

Mr Armitt sustained a number of bruises to his eye sockets, cheek and the back of his head.

"I could have easily knocked my head on the bannister on the way down," he said.

"I'm pretty bruised and bloody - I'm 52, I've never been king hit."

Mr Armitt said he could only remember the one hit to the back of the head, and not much after that.

"I could have got the rest [of the injuries] falling down the stairs after the punch, I can't remember," he said.

Mr Armitt was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital for treatment, and the incident has been reported to police.

"What disgusts me is the king hit," he said.

"You don't ever punch a man ... when he's not looking."

Hervey Bay Police Constable Michael Edgar said the Maryborough Criminal Investigation Branch would be investigating the matter.

"I had a brief conversation with the victim who appears quite traumatised," Const Edgar said.

"We [police] have a number of leads to follow up on, a few enquiries to make."