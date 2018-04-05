Menu
Jeffrey Owen Bate, 46, of Burrum River, is charged with attempted murder. Contributed
Fraser Coast man charged with attempted murder

5th Apr 2018 6:56 PM

A FRASER Coast man is facing the possibility of spending the rest of his life in jail if convicted of a charge of attempted murder.

Jeffrey Owen Bate was initially charged with grievous bodily harm following an incident in February, but the charge has been upgraded following a police investigation.

The 46-year-old from Burrum River appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday via video from jail.

The alleged attempted murder happened on February 18 in Pacific Haven.

During the court appearance, Mr Bate demanded multiple times for his case to be handed up to a higher court despite his lawyer and the magistrate saying that could not be done.

"I intended on representing myself today and I was hoping to have the case handed up to District Court,” Mr Bate said.

"Your honour, I wish for my case to be handed up to District Court at the earliest date possible.”

His lawyer Hamish Isles told the court that documents of the fresh charge had only just been received, and Magistrate Stephen Guttridge also agreed it was too early to go ahead with a hand-up.

Mr Bate will be mentioned in court again later this month.

An attempted murder conviction carries a minimum 15-year jail sentence.

