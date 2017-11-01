Community

Fraser Coast man gains friend from visitor scheme

GREAT MATES: Peter Casey and David Macdonald met through the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre's Community Visitors Scheme.
GREAT MATES: Peter Casey and David Macdonald met through the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre's Community Visitors Scheme. Jodie Callcott
Jodie Callcott
by

WHEN Peter Casey lost his wife Vicki about 18 months ago, he reached out to the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre for help.

Not long after Mr Casey signed up to the Community Visitors Scheme, David Macdonald was knocking on his door once a fortnight for a yarn.

Both men had experienced losing their wives and what started as friendly banter about the world and technology, evolved into a friendship.

"Would you believe our two wives are actually buried side-by-side,” Mr Casey said.

A conversation between the two men revealed that Mr Macdonald had his wife's ashes in the gardens of Ross Funerals at Hervey Bay.

"I went through this first. I had Diane's ashes put in the garden out at Ross Funerals and Pete wasn't too sure what the set up was or what to do,” he said.

"I explained to him what I've done and showed him a photo and then Pete said, 'do you mind if I put Vicki's ashes there?' and I said, 'yeah for sure', so the girls are there in the rainforest.”

Mr Casey said his fortnightly visits from Mr Macdonald have helped him with household repairs and opened his world to the latest technology.

"Dave's a bit of a tech head so I upgraded my basic phone to a smart phone and he help set that up for me,” Mr Casey said.

"I only had a basic flip phone, my wife had a computer and smart phone, but I just had a flip phone because I very rarely used it.

"Then Dave introduced me to the phone and it's just opened everything up. I've got all the different apps now and he's introduced me to an iPad, I can watch YouTube movies at night.

"It's been good company for me rather than just sitting in a wheelchair all the time and looking at the ceiling.”

Community Visitors Scheme project officer Rowena Allen said the centre was looking for new volunteers to visit locals who may be feeling isolated.

"We would love some more volunteers. Basically, all you need is a few hours spare once a fortnight,” she said.

"For someone who's at home and is feeling isolated and wants to get in touch with our service to become a client, again, just give us a call at the centre.”

For more information about the Community Visitors Scheme, phone 4194 3000.

