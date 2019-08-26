Fraser Coast man gets jail time for drugs charges

AN UNEMPLOYED father has been caught with the drug ice after police attended a Granville address.

At 5am on August 25, police arrested Jamie Leigh Watson, 38, on a return to prison warrant.

When officers searched his wallet, they found more than 2g of ice hidden in between cash.

Watson appeared in Maryborough Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to possession of a dangerous drug.

He was convicted and sentenced to six months in jail with a parole eligibility date of October 23.