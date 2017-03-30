Fraser Coast man had sexual relationship with step-daughter

A FRASER Coast man has admitted to maintaining a relationship with his teenage step-daughter, who now has a child to the offender.

The 41-year-old Craignish man, who the Chronicle cannot name for legal reasons, pleaded guilty yesterday to maintaining a sexual relationship with a child under 16 and incest.

The court heard that when the man's step-daughter was 13-years-old, the man started a sexual relationship on an almost daily basis with the girl until she was at least 16, when she gave birth to a child.

Crown Prosecutor Michael Gawrych said there had been a threat of violence on the first occasion of the reported relationship.

"This was a serious breach of trust to satisfy the defendant's sexual desires," Mr Gawrych said.

Although the victim did not provide an impact statement, Mr Gawrych said there was "no doubt" the complainant had been impacted, and that the child born of the complainant would be impacted, too.

The man's defence barrister Paul Rutledge said his client suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and was on medication for depression and anxiety.

Mr Rutledge said his client had the support of his mother, and after he got out of prison, he intended to move to the Sunshine Coast to live with her.

The barrister said his client had no previous sexual offences on his criminal history, and the complainant had continued to live with the defendant after she was 16.

Judge David Kent said he took into consideration the man's timely plea of guilty, and the 363 days he spent in pre-sentence custody.

Judge Kent sentenced the man to serve nine years imprisonment for the maintaining a sexual relationship charge, and six years for the incest charge, to be served concurrently.

A parole eligibility date was set for March 31, 2019.