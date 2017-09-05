Fraser Coast man in hospital after quad bike crash

A 47-year-old Bidwill man was airlifted after suffering serious injuries in a quad bike crash on Monday.

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

A BIDWILL man had to be airlifted to hospital after suffering a broken leg in a quad bike crash.

The 47-year-old man was riding his quad bike on an off-road track when he collided with a tree and was thrown from his bike.

He broke his leg and suffered other injuries in the crash.

He was treated by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics before being airlifted by RACQ LifeFlight Rescue to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

The mission was the fifth in three days for the Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter, including four primary missions where patients were airlifted from the scene of accidents and one inter-hospital transfer.