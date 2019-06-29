Menu
Bryant King is proud to be a middle-aged man in lycra and is putting his social riding skills to good use raising funds for MS research.
Fraser Coast man pulling on lycra for a good cause

Carlie Walker
29th Jun 2019 11:00 AM
HE'S a proud man in lycra, putting his bike-riding skills to the test for a good cause.

Wide Bay Water and Waste control system co-ordinator Bryant King has joined a group ride with 16 other riders from across Australia to turn his holiday to Vietnam into a fundraiser for multiple sclerosis.

"Participants pay for their holiday and commit to raising a minimum of $3500 for MS," Mr Bryant said.

"I've never been to Vietnam so I thought this would be a great way of combining a holiday, learning about a new country and culture while raising funds for MS."

Mr Bryant's wife's great-grandfather and one of her workmates are affected by MS.

"I started riding a couple of years ago to improve my health and fitness," he said.

Since then he has taken part in a range of cycling events, both on the Fraser Coast and further afield.

On his Vietnam ride he will average 70km a day.

"It's not as easy as it sounds as we'll be battling humidity and hills," he said.

"It might hurt on the day but that is nothing compared to what people with MS are going through."

Because the ride is not until March 2020, Bryant has plenty of time to train and fundraise.

