Fraser Coast man treated for suspected taipan bite

A FRASER Coast man has been treated for a snake bite.
A man in his early twenties has been airlifted by the Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter after he suffered a suspected taipan snake bite.
The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter got the call-out about 12.20pm on Monday to the Fraser Coast region where the man was treated on scene.
He was then airlifted from Bauple to Nambour General Hospital in a stable condition.
