Fraser Coast man's electric van officially unveiled

REVEALED: Australian Clean Energy Electric Vehicle Group managing director Greg McGarvie with former Liberal Party leader John Hewson unveiling the ACE Cargo Van in Sydney. Contributed

THE brainchild of a Maryborough businessman has officially been unveiled.

The ACE Cargo Van, Australia's first manufactured electric car, was put on display for the first time at Sydney's International Convention Centre, with academic, economist and former Liberal Party leader John Hewson revealing the vehicle.

Warringah candidate and Olympic medallist Zali Steggall was also on hand yesterday to help badge the car, which was built from flat packs manufactured in China and Taiwan and put together in a Logan warehouse.

Australian Clean Energy Electric Vehicle Group managing director Greg McGarvie, who used his own money and that of international backers to make the project a reality, said showcasing the car in front of a crowd at the centre yesterday didn't mark the end of the company's four-year journey to build the car, but rather the beginning.

Orders for the vehicle can be placed next week and Mr McGarvie said that would be the test of the project's success.

By the end of the year the company is hoping to have three lines of cars available for order.

In addition to the Cargo, a ute and two-door hatch are also set to go on the market.

Mr McGarvie had hoped to build the vehicles on the Fraser Coast, but said he had faced difficulties negotiating a way forward with the Queensland Government.

A spokesman for the Queensland Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning denied that was the case, but Mr McGarvie said it was likely the cars would be manufactured in South Australia.

He was set to make an announcement regarding the location of the factory yesterday, but said that would be delayed for a week.

By the end of the year, ACE EV wants to have 100 cars built and ready for sale.

Mr McGarvie is hoping the cars will be bought as quickly as they can come off the line,

Initially the cars will not be on sale to the general public, with small businesses and companies the target market at first.

The Cargo Van will be on the market for about $40,000.

Once enough capital has been raised, the company would progress to wide-scale manufacturing.

The ACE Cargo Van is set to visit the Fraser Coast next week and mayor George Seymour has been invited to test drive the vehicle.

Mr McGarvie, who also runs the $216million Teebar Solar Farm, said the vehicles were aimed at reducing the nation's carbon impact.