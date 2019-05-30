Fraser Coast Masters hockey team state champ hopefuls

DON'T MISS: Joel Helmstedt looks for a way around defence while playing for Granville in the Fraser Coast League last year.

Hockey: Fresh off the ground from representing Australia, Maryborough hockey player Joel Helmstedt will be one of 16 Fraser Coast athletes to touch sticks at this weekend's state championships.

While only four teams have entered this year compared to double that number in Mackay last year, the Masters Men's 35+ competition held at the Maryborough and District Hockey Association will not disappoint.

With a Fraser Coast team split roughly between Hervey Bay and Maryborough players, Helmstedt and Bay team-mate Philip Taylor will back up their winning performance in the Trans Tasman Masters Hockey Challenge on the Gold Coast earlier this month.

The men competed in different age groups in the three-game series against New Zealand.

Both returned victorious with Helmstedt, 38, scoring a medal in the 35+ division and Taylor, 40, successful in the 40+.

Helmstedt, who has been playing the sport since he was six, was also part of the winning Australian Masters World Cup team in Barcelona last May.

"It's a bit of a buzz donning the green and gold but obviously you get a kick out of playing for your home town, I haven't won a state title carnival before in the Masters," the versatile midfielder/striker said.

"In the Australia team there were a lot of Queenslanders from all over the state so I expect the teams on the weekend will have one or two each.

"It should be a tough but great comp."

Maryborough's Aaron Kenny, who is also part of the weekend's local competition team, said winning was a realistic goal despite the varied ages on the team.

"Fraser Coast has always punched above its weight in terms of players for the population so it is always a challenge when we go up against the bigger city centres," he said.