Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft warned he faces sack

Under threat of sack: Mayor Chris Loft
by Sarah Vogler, The Courier-Mail

LOCAL Government Minister Mark Furner has penned a letter to Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft ordering him to take "remedial action" and change his ways or risk the sack.

In the strongly worded letter, tabled in State Parliament this morning, Mr Furner detailed the findings against Cr Loft and warned any further breaches "will not be tolerated".

"I am informed that the Director-General of the Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning has made three orders of inappropriate conduct against you, a Regional Conduct Review Panel has made two misconduct orders against you and the Local Government Remuneration and Discipline Tribunal has made one misconduct order against you since you were elected in March 2016," the letter states.

In the latest finding, handed down last week, the Tribunal sustained a complaint of misconduct against Cr Loft, finding he had improperly disclosed confidential information to third parties.

