Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Fraser Coast mayor could face potential prison sentence

Fraser Coast Regional Council Mayor - Chris Loft.
Fraser Coast Regional Council Mayor - Chris Loft. Valerie Horton
Matthew McInerney
by

FRASER Coast mayor Chris Loft could face a potential prison sentence if found guilty of the charges laid by the Crime and Corruption Commission on Thursday.

The CCC will allege in court that the charges relate to his conduct while he was mayor of the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

WATCH: Fraser Coast CEO's press conference on mayor's arrest and CCC charges

Cr Loft will face court on five charges stemming from four offences, and the maximum penalty could mean years of jail time.

The 66-year-old was charged with:

  • Two counts of misconduct in relation to public office contrary to section 92A(1)(c) of the Criminal Code. It carries a maximum penalty of seven years jail.
  • Disclosure of official secrets contrary to section 85 of the Criminal Code. The maximum penalty is two years imprisonment.
  • Wilfully disclosing information contrary to section 213(2) of the Crime and Corruption Act 2001. The maximum penalty is 85 penalty units or one year's imprisonment.
  • Computer hacking and misuse contrary to section 408E(1) of the Criminal Code. The maximum penalty is two years imprisonment.

Cr Loft was elected as Fraser Coast mayor in 2016 after a long and protracted battle at the polls.

Fraser Coast mayor elected and charged

He received 33.22% of the primary vote, but while the residents voted on March 19, he was not declared mayor until April 4 due to the tight count.

Cr Loft, the former Division 3 representative, eventually won the election with 53.75% after the distribution of preferences.

When he announced his intention to run for mayor, Cr Loft said he had witnessed an "extremely unhealthy council".

He campaigned with a "Common sense starts here" slogan, and published the "Common Sense Express", where he listed his campaign promises.

Cr Loft will face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on January 18, 2018.

Related Items

Topics:  chris loft crime and corruption commision editors picks fccouncil

Fraser Coast Chronicle
What would happen if the mayor is stood down

What would happen if the mayor is stood down

THE Fraser Coast could go back to the polls if mayor Chris Loft resigns or is stood down before his court date in January.

SES prepared for unusual storm season ahead

SES fiel officer Neil West, area controller Jenny Miller, field officer Jonathan Winston, group leader Russell Vidler and deputy group leader Stephanie Baker.

SES shares tips on how to be prepared for storm season.

14 events to keep you busy this weekend

2016 Independent Fraser Coast Toy Run - members of Bay Riders from Hervey Bay.

Find out what events are happening on the Fraser Coast this weekend.

WATCH LIVE: Council CEO press conference on mayor's charges

Fraser Coast Regional Council mayor Chris Loft was arrested and charged on Thursday, November 30.

Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft was arrested and charged.

Local Partners