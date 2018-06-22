Menu
Fraser Coast misses shortlist for Qantas training school

Blake Antrobus
by
22nd Jun 2018 2:20 PM
DESPITE a consistent push from the local councils, the Fraser Coast has missed being shortlisted for Qantas' group pilot academy.

Nine regional cities across the country, including Alice Springs (NT), Bendigo (Victoria), Busselton (WA), Dubbo (NSW), Launceston (Tasmania), Mackay (Queensland), Tamworth (NSW), Toowoomba (Queensland) and Wagga Wagga (NSW) were short-listed.

It follows the Fraser Coast Regional Council putting in an application to house the pilot school at its resident airports.

Aviation councillor Paul Truscott said it was "unfortunate and disappointing" the region missed out on the opportunity.

"While this current outcome for us is disappointing, one positive that we can take away from this process is how well prepared we are now for any future opportunity," Cr Truscott said.

"Should there ever be another opportunity such as this from Qantas, or any other airline, we have detailed information ready at our fingertips and can connect and communicate with the relevant party."

More than 60 regional cities across the country put forward a proposal for the flight school. A final decision on its location will be made later this year.

