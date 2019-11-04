Fraser Coast mixed fortunes in Intra Cup

Maryborough United's Corey Mellor bends his back against Past Highs.

Maryborough United's Corey Mellor bends his back against Past Highs.

CRICKET: Round five action of the Rum City Intra Cup provided mixed results for the two Fraser Coast teams.

Maryborough United securing their first win of the competition after defeating Past Highs at Newtown Oval.

The home side securing the victory after bowling Past Highs out before the allocated overs.

This was the first time the team had done that this season.

Martin Maloney and Steve Collins were the best with the ball.

Both securing three wickets with Maloney’s figures 3/22 and Collins 3/12.

Collins backing up his bowling up with his bat, top scoring with a not out 56.

He was ably supported by Alex Bellingham with 34 runs.

Hervey Bay Royals travelled to Salter Oval Bundaberg to challenge The Waves.

The Waves batted first scoring 6/184 off their allotted 45 overs with Brendan Grills top scoring with an unbeaten 58.

He was supported by Mat Fleming with 42.

Justin Frohling provided the best of the bowling for Hervey Bay with 2 wickets for 25 runs off his nine overs.

In reply the Royals could only manage 95 runs and were bowled out in the 29th over.

In the other match Brothers overcame Norths.

After setting a total of 149, Norths were unable to stop the runs from Brothers.

Brothers scoring 3/151 in 25.2 overs.

The Fraser Coast teams are scheduled to meet next week.