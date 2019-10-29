Fraser Coast motor tourism revved up after Torque Fest

THE inaugural Torque Fest had rev head buzzing as more than 300 cars gathered at the showground.

A show and shine, burnout ally and dirt drags were just a few activities on offer for the crowd.

Maryborough is fast becoming the town to host motor recreational activities with the two-day fest being the latest offering for car enthusiasts.

Event Manager for Aces and Eight event management said the company hosts event in regional areas around the state.

"We want to support regional communities to create events that pull tourism money," she said.

Although spectator numbers were lower than expected Ms Bowman said she hoped to bring the event back next year.

"We have proved our concept and we have a great thing to build into," she said.

Earlier this month, the town hosted the Model T Fords tour. The parade of customised vintage vehicles happens every three years in alternating host states.

Just this week motor recreation tourism came into the spotlight in parliament when the Queensland Transport and Public Works Committee launched an investigation into MRA activities in the State.

"The inquiry would look at the volume and range of motor recreational activities currently practised by and available in Queensland," chair of the committee, Shane King MP said.

The committee will look at the contribution of the MRI to the tourism sector and opportunities to grow tourism around car, bike or flying events and clubs.

Some of the motor activities enjoyed on Fraser Coast include recreational aero club, social car clubs, circuit racing and historic motorcycle clubs.

General Manager of Fraser Coast Tourism and Events Martin Simons said motor tourism was a lucrative sector.

"There is definitely a niche to be had in motor tourism and the coast is very keen on it," he said.

"Maryborough is a historical place; a vintage town and our events do draw a strong crowd. It's a competitive area and we have it all."

"Often people come to our region to trial events. So, it's about putting on a show and welcoming people," Mr Simons said.

He added that the average visitor spent $300 on an overnight stay and dinner which is a "great injection in our economy."

The Transport and Public Works Committee will also be looking at the challenges facing the Motor Recreational Industry and the role of government in supporting the industry to continue creating jobs for Queenslanders.