A man has been killed in a horror crash.
News

Fraser Coast motorcyclist dies in horror crash near Gympie

Carlie Walker
by
16th Jan 2021 12:00 PM
A GLENWOOD man has died following a two vehicle crash at Chatsworth this morning.

Initial inquiries indicate around 7.30am a motorcycle and car collided on Old Maryborough Road with the 29-year-old motorcycle rider pronounced deceased at the scene.

Two people in the car - the driver, a 55-year-old man and a 51-year-old female passenger, both from Caboolture were not physically injured.

Old Maryborough Road is closed in both directions while the Forensic Crash Unit completes its investigations. Local diversions are in place.

Anyone with further information or who may have relevant dashcam footage is urged to contact police.

