Fraser Coast mourns loss of Warren Persal

RIGHT: Fraser Coast businessman and philanthropist Warren Persal.

RIGHT: Fraser Coast businessman and philanthropist Warren Persal. Contributed

FRASER Coast residents are mourning the loss of popular businessman and philanthropist Warren Persal.

Mr Persal, 75, died suddenly on Saturday after battling ill health for several years.

His many companies in Queensland spanned power line construction, hotels and the hire business.

Mr Persal's generosity and support was felt throughout the Fraser Coast as he sponsored dozens of clubs, events and worthy causes.

On a personal level Mr Persal quietly helped individuals and families in need, frequently paying medical and education expenses.

His philanthropic work was recognised when he was named 2016 Fraser Coast Citizen of the Year.

Warren Persal's funeral will be held on Friday. A tribute will be published in the Fraser Coast Chronicle on Saturday.