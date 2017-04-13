Our mums and dads share their top parenting tips

PARENTS have the toughest job in the world!

We did a shout out on Facebook asking mums and dads of the Fraser Coast to share their top parenting tips.

While some joked about giving children all they want or not having children at all, 'show no fear' was a top tip along with a few tips from some of our mums and dads in the office at the Chronicle.

YOUR TOP TIPS

1. Use imaginative play and get involved with their games letting them create things using nature like wood and leaves. When they are naughty there is always a reason for it emotionally so understanding why they are naughty.

- Danielle Becht



2. Enjoy the little things in life for one day you'll look back and realise they were the big things.

- Bronwyn Wilson



3. Show no fear!

- Ainslie Taylor



3. Don't have children...they grow up into teenagers.

- Steven Whitaker



4. Give them anything they want. It shuts em up quick.

- Tony Lunn



5. Ignore what anyone else with kids tells you to do and make your own rules to suit your family and children.

- Josh Buckle



6. Throw the books out the door and fake it until you make it! The milestones will still come.

- Helen Rekdale



7. Count to ten and breathe - one for the parents

- Skye Donaldson



8. Support your children through whatever happens in life - the good and bad.

- Brett Hanwright



Do you have a parenting tip to add? Join the discussion and tell us your top tip below.