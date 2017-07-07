Fraser Coast mums to star in gymnastics competition

THEY have kids who compete in gymnastics but these fit Fraser Coast mums aren't content with just sitting on the sidelines.

Amy Stephenson, 26, Jade Hodges, 28, and Helen Halford, 41, are getting ready for gymnastics competition season with two meets coming up this year.

Ms Stephenson and Mrs Hodges used to compete together as young girls at Wide Bay Gymnastics Club before coming back in coaching positions.

But their love of tumbling couldn't keep them away from performing on the different apparatuses themselves once again.

"I've been really surprised by how many skills I've been able to do again," Ms Stephenson said.

"In some ways gymnastics is a lot like riding a bike but also makes you realise how much older you are now."

Ms Hodges said she had learned new tricks since getting back into gymnastics as an adult.

"I recently learned a handspring full-twist on the vault; I couldn't do that before," Ms Hodges told the Chronicle.

"I just enjoy flipping and going upside down so much."

The eldest of the team, Ms Halford, only picked up gymnastics three years ago.

"I want to show that you can do anything in your 40s," Ms Halford said.

"Not only get to get fit, but get to master skills.

"You start with basics and work up to it."

Masters gymnasts - (L) Jade Hodges,28, Helen Halford,41, and Amy Stephenson,26. Alistair Brightman

Some of the new skills the mental health worker has mastered are handstands and pull-overs on bars.

An adults gymnastics competition works similar to a junior event - there are four apparatuses with categories split by age groups, which includes the choreographed-to-music floor routine.

The gymnasts, who have seven children between them, train once or twice a week at the Wide Bay Gymnastics Club, juggling training sessions with busy schedules.

They will compete at the All Masters Competition at Gladstone Gymnastics Club on July 16, and the Australian Masters Games in Tasmania on October 28.