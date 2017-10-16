Fraser Coast Music Muster cancelled due to rain

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

THIS week's heavy rainfall has caused the Fraser Coast Music Muster to be cancelled.

The decision was made on Monday ahead of the first day of the event, which was scheduled for Thursday.

The event was set to continue until October 23, but the amount of rain and water at Maryborough Showgrounds meant the muster could no go ahead, organisers said.

Fraser Coast Agriculture Show Society secretary and executive officer Rhonda McDonald said it was disappointing and all bookings would be refunded in the next few days.

She sent her apologies to the artists and patrons who had been looking forward to the event but said preparations were already being made for next year's muster.