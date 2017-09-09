Fraser Coast nightclub transformed into bistro and bar

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

A MARYBOROUGH nightclub has been transformed into a bistro and bar.



Lounge 1868 in Wharf St was once a popular night spot, but owner Daniela Orelova said she wanted a change and the opportunity to attract a new type of customer.



The former dance floor now has tasteful tables and chairs ready to be filled by diners keen for a delicious meal.



She is hoping families, couples and people celebrating special occasions will come check out the restaurant, which will be open on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and Sundays depending on demand.



Ms Orelova said the restaurant, which includes alfresco dining and a beer garden, was hoping to operate from 11am to 9.30pm, staying open for dinner a bit later than most venues in the Heritage City.



She said the business had always had the kitchen facilities on site and it was great to be putting it to good use.



Chef Chris Taylor will be dishing up the delicacies, with free meals for kids under five, specials for seniors and plenty of options for lunch and dinner.



There are soups, burgers, schnitzels, and meal deals that include an entree, a main course and delicious desserts.



Ms Orelova said Chris was a talented and experienced chef.



"He's quite confident, he can create anything you want," she said.



The venue is still fully licensed and there will be plenty of cocktails available as well.



As well as operating as a bistro, Ms Orelova said it would also be the perfect place for to host a wedding or function.



"We definitely have the facilities," she said.



The venue is licensed to stay open until 1.30am.

