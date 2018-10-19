Fraser Coast oil rigger caught drink driving while out west

A TOOGOOM man has lost his licence for drink driving in Roma.

Gregory John Burgess, 35, drove a friend's car "about 500 metres" from a pub on September 21, a court has heard.

He blew a reading of .135 when breath tested by cops.

Burgess pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday to drink driving.

The oil rigger was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for four months.

The court heard his job was "100 per cent driver's licence dependent."