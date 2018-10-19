Menu
Crime

Fraser Coast oil rigger caught drink driving while out west

Annie Perets
by
19th Oct 2018 12:12 PM
A TOOGOOM man has lost his licence for drink driving in Roma.  

Gregory John Burgess, 35, drove a friend's car "about 500 metres" from a pub on September 21, a court has heard.  

He blew a reading of .135 when breath tested by cops.  

Burgess pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday to drink driving.   

The oil rigger was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for four months. 

The court heard his job was "100 per cent driver's licence dependent."

Fraser Coast Chronicle

