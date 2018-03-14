Fraser Coast on alert as cyclone forms off east coast

SHE'S HERE: Tropical Cyclone Linda officially formed off the Queensland coast on Tuesday afternoon.

THE Fraser Coast's local disaster management group has moved to alert status as a cyclone forms off the east coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology confirmed the cyclone formed about 4.15pm on Tuesday in the Coral Sea about 1,100km east of Mackay.

Disaster management councillor Rolf Light said residents should be prepared for wet and windy conditions over the next few days.

"Lows and cyclones are unpredictable so we ask residents to keep an eye on developments through the Council's Disaster Co-ordination Centre Facebook page, the BoM and media updates," Cr Light said.

"We urge residents to take some time to go over their emergency plans as well."