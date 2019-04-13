Fraser Coast owes more than $19 million in SPER debt

The Fraser Coast owes millions of dollars in SPER debt.

MORE than $19 million in unpaid fines are outstanding on the Fraser Coast.

According to data from the State Penalties Enforcement Registry, the region owes a combined total of $19,232,000.

Hervey Bay owes the most, with 4980 people owing $10,739,000.

With a total of 32,105 SPER debts in Hervey Bay, that works out to an average for six debts per person.

In Maryborough, 258 people owed $8,371,000 to SPER.

There were a total of 22,828 debts, working out to an average of seven per person.

In Howard $829,000 was owed by 323 people, with a total of 2488 debts.

In nearby Torbanlea, 81 people with a total number of 394 debts owed $122,000.

According to statistics from previous years, the amount owed by Fraser Coast offenders has hardly budged, with the region owing about $19 million in 2017 and about $20 million last year.

In the past financial year up to March 31, SPER has collected about $219.9 million.

The high amount of debt owed by some individuals has come under scrutiny in court.

Last month Mark Andrew McLoughlin, 38, appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to possessing utensils or pipes that have been used.

Magistrate Terry Duroux pointed out McLoughlin's outstanding SPER debt totalling more than $3500.

The court heard McLoughlin had been jailed in 2008 for drug related activity and was now undergoing regular testing.

But during a raid at his Maryborough home, police found a set of scales at his home that had previously been used to weigh marijuana.

Mr Duroux said McLoughlin should have thrown away any item used in connection with his prior drug offending.

He said if the defendant came back before the court for any reason, he would be sent to jail.

"No if, buts or maybes,” he said.

He fined McLoughlin $650.

"Don't come back Mr McLoughlin,” he said.

"If you do you're going in.”

Another man with an outstanding SPER debt was also mentioned by Magistrate Duroux.

He told Joshua Paul Gibbs that if the Mungar man didn't start paying fines, he would stop fining him and explore other options.

Gibbs, 30, pleaded guilty to contravening a direction or requirement of police.

The court heard the Mungar man had failed to provide identifying particulars.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said if Gibbs received a fine, he had to pay it.

"It's not rocket science,” he said.

Gibbs was fined $300 and no conviction was recorded.