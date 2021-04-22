Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Setting an open and under 20’s record for long jump, Ethan Parry refuses to let his disability – which affects him mentally and physically – hold him back from acing at life.
Setting an open and under 20’s record for long jump, Ethan Parry refuses to let his disability – which affects him mentally and physically – hold him back from acing at life.
News

Fraser Coast para-athlete aces National Athletics Championship

Isabella Magee
22nd Apr 2021 12:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Over 3,5000 track and field athletes are competing in the 2021 Australian Athletics Championships, and one of our local para-athlete’s has set the bar high.

Flying down to Sydney to attend the event from April 14 to April 19, 17-year-old Ethan Parry, who has down-syndrome, and his full-time athletics coach Stix McGavin had been preparing for this moment for a long time.

After making the state team in 2020, COVID-19 stopped Ethan from performing at last year’s national event but this year, he made it to Sydney and, “did really well”.

Ethan Parry competed at the National Athletics Championship held in Sydney this year, with his couch showing great pride in his outcomes.
Ethan Parry competed at the National Athletics Championship held in Sydney this year, with his couch showing great pride in his outcomes.

Speaking to the Chronicle from the grounds of Sydney Olympic Park Athletic Centre, Mr McGavin, watching Ethan, said his successes on the field were “a feat”.

“(Ethan) broke the under 20s and open national record for long-jump,” Mr McGavin told the Chronicle.

The record-breaking long jump distance was 3.73 metres.

For shot-put, Ethan threw 6.68 metres, while his 100 metre sprint took 14.9 seconds.

Mr McGavin said nationals were a “learning curve” experience.

“Being that it was the first time we ran heats and then finals (straight after each other) for the 100 metre (sprint),” he said.

“Trying to manage his warm up and cool down and breathe – to go again – was a big learning curve.

“But, for me, I don‘t see it as a disability as I see it as a different ability.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VIDEO: M’boro motorcyclist busted doing 192km/h

        Premium Content VIDEO: M’boro motorcyclist busted doing 192km/h

        News He was stopped near Bauple in a 100km/h zone

        • 22nd Apr 2021 3:30 PM
        Sunrise star headed to Coast for business summit

        Premium Content Sunrise star headed to Coast for business summit

        News The Fraser Coast Business Summit is one of a number of initiatives being rolled...

        Unlicensed driver busted while under the influence

        Premium Content Unlicensed driver busted while under the influence

        News An unlicensed driver who claims he was fleeing from a domestic violence incident...