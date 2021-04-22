Fraser Coast para-athlete aces National Athletics Championship

Setting an open and under 20’s record for long jump, Ethan Parry refuses to let his disability – which affects him mentally and physically – hold him back from acing at life.

Over 3,5000 track and field athletes are competing in the 2021 Australian Athletics Championships, and one of our local para-athlete’s has set the bar high.

Flying down to Sydney to attend the event from April 14 to April 19, 17-year-old Ethan Parry, who has down-syndrome, and his full-time athletics coach Stix McGavin had been preparing for this moment for a long time.

After making the state team in 2020, COVID-19 stopped Ethan from performing at last year’s national event but this year, he made it to Sydney and, “did really well”.

Ethan Parry competed at the National Athletics Championship held in Sydney this year, with his couch showing great pride in his outcomes.

Speaking to the Chronicle from the grounds of Sydney Olympic Park Athletic Centre, Mr McGavin, watching Ethan, said his successes on the field were “a feat”.

“(Ethan) broke the under 20s and open national record for long-jump,” Mr McGavin told the Chronicle.

The record-breaking long jump distance was 3.73 metres.

For shot-put, Ethan threw 6.68 metres, while his 100 metre sprint took 14.9 seconds.

Mr McGavin said nationals were a “learning curve” experience.

“Being that it was the first time we ran heats and then finals (straight after each other) for the 100 metre (sprint),” he said.

“Trying to manage his warm up and cool down and breathe – to go again – was a big learning curve.

“But, for me, I don‘t see it as a disability as I see it as a different ability.”

