Fraser Coast paramedic retires after 45 years

THANK YOU: Local paramedic Greg Alexander will retire from the Queensland Ambulance service with many distinguished honours, including the Australian Service Medal. His daughter Deborah Steele (left) and wife Julie (right) were proud to be at the award ceremony held at Government House in Brisbane.

IT IS safe to say that paramedic Greg Alexander is a hero to those whose lives he has saved, the people he has comforted in times of tragedy and the fellow emergency service colleagues he has worked along side of.

But ask him, and the very humble 64-year-old will just tell you he was doing his job.

On Monday, July 10, the Maryborough officer will take extended leave before retiring after 45 years with the Queensland Ambulance Service.

He will finish his long career with many distinguished honours including a Queensland Emergency Service Achievement Award, Queens Birthday Service Medal, National Medal, Long service awards and the Queen's Birthday award.

A butcher by trade, it was in the '70s that Mr Alexander changed careers and followed in the footsteps of his father, who was also an ambulance officer of 25 years.

"He always used to drag me along to the first aid courses and at a young age I had label standard first aid," Mr Alexander said.

"Later, I joined the Noosa Surf Club and I got asked to look after the first aid room a few times and basically s*** myself," he laughed, adding that it was that moment that prompted him to seek some more practical experience as a volunteer ambulance officer.

"After 12 months I was offered a full-time job in Murgon."

Mr Alexander started at the Hervey Bay station in 1977 and eventually became officer-in-charge.

After needing to take a step back from the long hours and extreme pressures of the job, he redeployed to the Maryborough station in 2005 where he returned to being an on-road paramedic.

A father to Andrew and Deb, husband to Julie, and Pop to six grandchildren, Mr Alexander said while his career had been incredibly rewarding, it had not come without sacrifice.

"As time goes by you get hardened to the harsh things that you see, but it can be very demanding, high pressure and (with) high expectations, there's no doubt about it," he said.

"I have to say a big thank Julie and the rest of my family, especially Andrew and Deb.

"Over the years I have had to sacrifice so much because of shift work: they had to be patient and understanding that there was things that I had to miss, and I regret that.

"Many Christmas days, Easter weekends, birthdays, kids sport, not to mention my own interest in sport etc.

"You regret those things later on; you try and make it up to the kids but it still hurts you when you think about it.

"Maybe I'll have to follow the grandkids now," he laughed.

On the other side of the coin, he said it was also an incredible feeling to be able help people in times of need.

"It has also been a very rewarding job," he said.

"You understand the fact that you are helping people and some of those people might not even remember that you have helped them, but you know within yourself that you have probably saved their life or helped them continue their life in some fashion.

"There's also other parts you enjoy, like mentoring some of the younger guys coming through.

"Some of them coming into the service now are very clever, they have a lot more knowledge then when I started.

"I am extremely proud of all the paramedics whom I have been fortunate enough to have been a part of their mentoring process.

"The service is in good hands."

Mr Alexander said tribute must also be paid to his team at the Maryborough station and all the emergency services personal and hospital staff he has had the honour of working with.

"They are all just amazing people," he said.

"The support and friendship up here (Maryborough) has just been awesome ... it's a great station, and I will miss them.

"That also extends to all the emergency services and hospital staff. They are a really great team and good mates and do a wonderful job.

"I hope I made a difference to the lives of some of the people I met, the patients and my work colleagues. "I really appreciate the friendship, the support and the guidance I have received over the years.

"I have been blessed to work in an association with such a special band of people."

The question on everyone's lips now, he says, is what will he now do with all that free time?

"I'm a little bit anxious about the whole thing after all this time ... it's just been a way of life," he said.

"I have no big plans at this stage - live a little bit, do a bit of fishing and a bit of travelling and see the kids and grandkids more.

"There's definitely quite a few adjustments to make I guess but I will just have to play it by ear."

Mr Alexander's retirement will be marked with an informal send-off on August 4.