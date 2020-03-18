Menu
Hervey Bay and Maryborough parkrun has been suspended immediately until the end of March due to Covid-19 health concerns. Photo: Cody Fox
Sport

Fraser Coast parkruns suspended due to Covid-19 health concerns

Glen Porteous
18th Mar 2020 2:30 PM
PARKRUN Hervey Bay and Maryborough are one of many community events to suspend its activities during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Parkrun said on their Facebook pages, the suspension has taken effect immediately and all events will be cancelled until the end of March.

An email was also sent out to communicate with registered parkrunners.

The email outlined that the decision was made in line with public health advice.

It also states that although the closure will be in place until the end of March, organisers expect closures could be extended until at least April.

Organisers encouraged the importance of remaining active but please do not arrange group gatherings at local parkrun venues whilst events are suspended.

The cancellation has had global implications with other 15 other countries also cancelling their parkrun events.

