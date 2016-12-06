33°
Fraser Coast photographers show off skill

6th Dec 2016 9:42 AM Updated: 9:52 AM
B Grade - 1st - Alex Greshner - Blowing Bubbles
B Grade - 1st - Alex Greshner - Blowing Bubbles

WINNERS have been announced for the Hervey Bay Camera Club end of year judging.

The categories included a print of the year which was won by Susie Thompson, and three project image classes.

Check out the winners in the gallery below.

 

Photos
View Gallery
Topics:  fraser coast photography

