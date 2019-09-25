Fraser Coast pizza lovers have voted overwhelmingly

CHEESY GRINS: The Crazy Joe's Pizza owners Joseph Attard and Cheryl McLean with a trademark large 12 inch Capricosa Pizza were stoked with the 'Who has the best pizza on the Fraser Coast?' online poll results.

CHEESY GRINS: The Crazy Joe's Pizza owners Joseph Attard and Cheryl McLean with a trademark large 12 inch Capricosa Pizza were stoked with the 'Who has the best pizza on the Fraser Coast?' online poll results. Alistair Brightman

FRASER Coast pizza lovers have voted with their taste buds and given Crazy Joe's Pizza an overwhelming online tick of approval.

Recently the Fraser Coast Chronicle put out the call on Facebook to find out readers' favourite pizza place and more than 100 people answered the call

Crazy Joe's Pizza topped the poll, with a stand-out 45 per cent of the vote, and owners and partners Joseph Attard and Cheryl McLean were stoked with the public response.

The couple moved to Hervey Bay from Melbourne and wanted to bring the correct ingredients of success for the pizza shop.

"Food freshness, good customer service and home style cooked pizzas and quality makes the difference,” Joseph said.

"We have tasted a variety of pizzas in Melbourne and we have always made our own at home and now want to share that experience with our customers.”

The pizzeria has been open since July 26.

Joseph previously worked for 35 years as a panel beater and has swapped from fixing cars to creating a distinctive flavour and style.

He had a bit of a chuckle about how the shop got its name.

"We come from Melbourne and we enjoy a good laugh or joke and are good company and we want to create a positive atmosphere for our customers,” Joseph said.

Cheryl said one of the secrets to their success had been making their own dough and blending ingredients for the toppings.

"It was great to receive the feedback about its success but a little intimidating at the same time because it makes us think about our standards and keep working hard on maintaining them,” Cheryl said.

She said the three most popular pizzas at Crazy Joe's were Meat Lovers, Crazy Joe's Meat Balls and The Lawn Mower.