Kind donation – Heath Wilson from Guaranteed plumbing making a generous donation of hand sanitiser to (L) Deborah Kerr, Tanya Lynch and Nancy Joy. Photo: Cody Fox
News

Fraser Coast plumber becomes sanitiser superhero

Stuart Fast
26th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
GUARANTEED PLUMBING SOLUTIONS is donating 60 portable hand sanitiser bottles to the Hervey Bay Hospital to help deal with the coronavirus crisis.

Director of GPS, Heath Wilson said the business had ordered a lot of hand sanitiser, but found little use for the product.

He said his business had been handing out the bottles to customers and when the pandemic took off, he knew what to do.

His business donated the leftover portable sanitiser bottles to the hospital, which means those who need it can have easy access to the much-needed commodity.

He said the Hervey Bay Hospital could use the sanitiser a lot more than his plumbing business could.

Mr Wilson said he was not looking for profit off the current situation.

Instead, he said he was simply passionate about the Fraser Coast community and when times got tough, he would do what he could to help.

