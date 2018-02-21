Fraser Coast police bust four men on drug charges

FRASER Coast police have busted four men who will face court on drug-related offences next month.

Hervey Bay man, 30

Police from the Maryborough Criminal Investigation Branch attended an address on Newhaven Street, Pialba, about 9:30pm on Sunday, February 18, about a separate matter and later observed a man in possession of a drug utensil.

They spoke to the man, and as a result he was charged with possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug utensils.

The 30-year-old Hervey Bay man is due to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on March 15.

Hervey Bay man, 29

Hervey Bay police officers conducted patrols when they observed a man who was allegedly carrying a container with a suspicious substance.

Police seized the property, and he was subsequently charged with possession of a dangerous drug, possession of drug utensils and failing to properly dispose of a needle/syringe.

The 29-year-old Hervey Bay man is due to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on March 22.

Deception Bay man, 39

Maryborough police were conducting random breath tests at Saltwater Creek Rd about 11pm on February 19 when they detained and searched a vehicle in relation to suspected drugs.

Police located a small clip seal bag with drug materials.

Police questioned a 39-year-old Deception Bay man, and issued a notice to appear for possession of a dangerous drug.

He is due to appear in the Maryborough Magistrates Court in March.

Hervey Bay man, 23

Hervey Bay station police conducting patrols along Truro Street Torquay at about 2:50am on February 16 when they intercepted a vehicle.

Police spoke with the driver of the vehicle and as a result conducted a search, during which they found drug utensils.

A 23-year-old Hervey Bay man has been charged with possession of drug utensils and he is due to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on March 15.