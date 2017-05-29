Fraser Coast politicians voice opposition to welfare card

TWO Fraser Coast politicians have voiced their opposition to the proposed Cashless Debit Card for welfare recipients in the electorate of Hinkler, which Federal Member Keith Pitt is seeking to introduce.



Deputy Mayor George Seymour said he was opposed to the proposed introduction of the controversial card for Hinkler.



Cr Seymour, who prior to his election was a disability support worker and the president of Hervey Bay's youth homeless shelter, believes it will harm the most disadvantaged members of the community.



"I feel there is a lack of empathy behind the proposal.



"The long-term unemployed already face many difficulties; this would further stigmatise and embarrass them," Cr Seymour said.



"There is significant disadvantage in our region; as a community we should ensure that people are not further victimised and they are able to reach their full potential.



"This move will be seriously detrimental to so many people in our community.



"It would be a backward step for our community, marginalising people that we should be helping."



State Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders agreed, saying in coming weeks there would be meetings arranged in Bundaberg and Hervey Bay to protest against the introduction of the card.

"I'm against it. I'm going to fight it all the way," he said.

"It will be bad for people and bad for business."

