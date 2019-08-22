First meeting of new Fraser Coast property industry group

THE newly-formed Fraser Coast Property Industry Association held its first meeting, with more than 50 community members attending.

President Glen Winney said developers, real estate agents, builders, engineers, lenders, professional services and suppliers had been asking for a Fraser Coast-based voice to represent the interests of the property industry.

"Many of these businesses are members of state and national professional organisations that do great work and have our support but many felt there was a need for a locally based group to work on local issues," Mr Winney said.

"Our members live and work on the Fraser Coast as part of a vibrant property industry that supports many jobs and families.

"They want to make a contribution to making our Fraser Coast better."

Mr Winney said the organisation would advocate for the industry without fear or favour.

"Our first meeting was a highly successful event and our next step is to start formal talks with the Fraser Coast council to provide better outcomes which is a two-way street, because we intend to lift the industry standards while requesting council streamline processing," he said.