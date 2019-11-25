Fraser Coast public transport costs to be slashed: MP

PREPARE for public transport to get a lot cheaper.

This was the message from Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders when he announced bus fares for Fraser Coast residents would be slashed under public transport reforms.

The reforms, announced today, will mean more than 20 zones and 10 fare levels will be reduced to six zones and six fare levels on Wide Bay Transit bus services.

Mr Saunders said the overhaul, from December 16, would see commuters save money and make travelling on the network easier.

"Commuters who make the long haul between Maryborough and Hervey Bay will be among the big winners, saving up to $11 a week on their return travel," Mr Saunders said.

It follows the Heritage City and Hervey Bay being announced earlier this year as some of the first regions to trial the Palaszczuk Government's $371 million statewide smart ticketing system.

Wide Bay Transit managing director Murray Priebbenow welcomed the changes which he said would benefit the local community.

"The vast majority of our customers will pay less, with 93 per cent of trips cheaper or the same, and the new zonal structure will be easier to understand," Mr Priebbenow said.

"It's also particularly pleasing for those people travelling to Hervey Bay from Maryborough and vice-versa as they will save more than a dollar for a return trip."

As part of the change, bus route numbers are also changing to facilitate technology upgrades in the future.

This means existing bus routes will now be a three-digit number starting with '70' - for example route 5 will become route 705.