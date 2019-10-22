Menu
SKILFUL SAILING: Kim Mitchell from the Fraser Coast checking his equipment for the International One Metre Yacht race at The Springs, Nikenbah.
Fraser Coast race regatta traversing blustery conditions

Glen Porteous
by
22nd Oct 2019 10:15 AM
RADIO YACHTS: More than 25 radio-controlled yachts battled the high seas of The Springs Estates lake at Nikenbah at the weekend.

Traversing the difficult course in blustery conditions, there was some good sailing with close finishes.

By the end of the first day there were only a few points separating the top sailors in the International One Metre Yacht race.

Northerly winds came through and the sailors had to change tack several times to contend with the change of conditions.

Starting off on a short line they traversed around the circuit to a mark and around to a gate of two buoys, repeating the circuit three times.

Club president John Mackander said the competitors did well over the circuit and showed great skill in the windy weather.

"On Sunday we had light winds come in so the sailing was every challenging but by lunchtime the wind picked up,” Mackander said.

"We all started with an A-rig but had to change back to B-rig for the second day in a row.”

It was a tight race between the top three sailors, with the championship going to Doug Allen on 42.5 points.

Greg Torpy was second on 45 points and Lindsay Walker third on 45.3 points.

Some of the sailors were sailing for the Grand Prix Open, competed over four regattas.

The winner was Greg Torpy, second place went Aaron Farrar and third place was Doug Allen.

The Queensland Masters (over 65) winner was Tim Brown and Mayor George Seymour presented the trophies.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

